3 people displaced after house fire in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A house fire in Prince George's County has left three people without a home early Tuesday, according to officials.
Crews with Prince George's Fire and EMS Department responded to single-family home on Seminole Place, off of Greenbelt Road, in Berwyn Heights around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a house fire in the area. Upon arrival, they found the home in flames and multiple vehicles also involved in the fire.
According to a tweet from the fire department, as of 2:22 a.m., the fire was extinguished. Fire officials say three residents of the home were evaluated for minor injuries, but no one had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation. No information has been released from the fire department about the estimated cost of damages to the home. The three people who were in the home at the time of the blaze have been displaced.
