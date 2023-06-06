Crews battling large landfill fire in Fairfax County

To fight the fire, crews are conducting a water shuttle operation from nearby hydrants with tankers due to the distance and lack of nearby fire hydrants.

LORTON, Va. — Fire crews in Fairfax County are working to battle a large landfill blaze that started late Monday night. The fire is expected to take several hours to completely put out. It's bringing smoky skies to the area Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a landfill, located on Richmond Highway in Lorton, around 11 p.m. after reports of an outside fire. Upon arrival, crews began working to extinguish the large-volume fire and get it under control.

The fire department said they will be on the scene for an extended period of time, with it expected to be wrapping up around 10 a.m. — making the fire fight around 11 hours.