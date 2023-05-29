20-year-old hit and killed by driver in stolen car in Prince George's Co.

Investigators say two people were in a stolen car going north on Calmos Street when the driver hit an empty parked car before hitting Dyanny Levia Sabillion.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for hitting and killing 20-year-old Dyanny Levia Sabillion Sunday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 6700 block of Calmos Street around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Sabillion, in critical condition after being hit by a car. Sabillion was taken to an area hospital for help where she died a short time later.

Investigators say two people were in a stolen car going north on Calmos Street when the driver hit an empty parked car before hitting Sabillion. It appears Sabillion was either getting into or out of a car when she was hit. The driver then reportedly hit multiple cars before stopping. The two people inside ran away after the crash.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers are asked to refer to case number 22-0031467.