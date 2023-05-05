Manassas man dies following April hit-and-run crash

Police are still searching for the driver responsible.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Manassas man has died weeks after he was found injured on the side of the road, hit by a car. Prince William County investigators are still looking for who was behind the wheel, and are asking for the public's help to get any new information.

Officers were first called to investigate a report of an injured man on April 20, just after 9 p.m. Police say 61-year-old Raymond Philip Rinker, of Manassas, was found in a grassy area near Orchard Bridge Drive and Centreville Road. Officers provided first aid until Rinker was taken to the hospital. Police said he died from his injuries in the hospital on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Rinker was struck by a vehicle that did not stay on the scene. No striking vehicle or driver has been identified in the crash investigation.