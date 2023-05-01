Police search for suspect wanted in deadly I-295 hit-and-run crash

The man killed was identified as 30-year-old Rhyes Patrick-James Harris of Alexandria, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Interstate 295 Monday morning. Further investigation found the man killed was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

A preliminary investigation found that at about 3:18 a.m., a silver 2001 Toyota Carolla was parked on the left shoulder with its hazard lights on for what appeared to be a mechanical issues on the interstate. The owner of the Toyota was standing outside his car on the passenger side when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene.

The person hit has been identified as 30-year-old Rhyes Patrick-James Harris, of Alexandria, Virginia.

The striking vehicle has been described as possibly being a 1999 to 2003 Ford Windstar minivan, however the color is not known. The vehicle may have a broken windshield and a missing driver's side headlight. Police released photos of similar vehicles, but not the actual vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.