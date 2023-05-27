Man riding electric scooter killed in Northeast DC hit-and-run crash

Police say an unknown dark blue Toyota Camry struck the scooter from behind and fled the scene.

WASHINGTON — Police say a man has died from his injuries nearly eight months after being involved in a hit-and-run collision on Benning Road in Northeast D.C.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the crash that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 3600 block of Benning Road.

At 11:45 p.m. that Monday, police claim the victim was operating a motorized scooter and traveling eastbound on Benning Road, when an unknown dark blue Toyota Camry struck the scooter from behind and fled the scene.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, police say the victim was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim succumbed to their injuries sustained from the crash.

Investigators have since identified the victim in this case as 43-year-old Carlos Aguiar, of Northwest, DC.

Police have not said who was driving the blue Toyota Camry at the time of the crash. Their identity remains unknown.