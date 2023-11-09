DuVal High School student killed in shooting near school in Lanham, Maryland; lockdown lifted at 2 schools

The shooting happened near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANHAM, Md. — A student at DuVal High School was shot to death near two schools in Lanham on Monday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Very few details are available regarding the shooting at this time, however, police have confirmed that a girl died after being shot. Her age is unknown at this time.

In a press conference Monday evening, police say the girl was walking along Palamar Drive shortly after school let out when two groups of people got into a fight. During the argument, a suspect took out a gun and fired, hitting the girl and killing her.

While classes had ended for the day, students who attend after-school activities at DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School were under lockdown while police investigated, but that lockdown has been lifted.

DuVal High School released a statement Monday evening sending condolences to the girl's family and informing the community that mental health professionals will be available to students and staff Tuesday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of a DuVal High School student. Grief counselors and mental health professionals will be on campus tomorrow to support students and staff as they cope with this loss. Prince George’s County Public Schools extends our thoughts and deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information may contact detectives through PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Calls are answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as police release more information regarding the shooting.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Female Critically Injured in Shooting at Lanham, Maryland