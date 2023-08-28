New safety measures in place at Prince George's County Schools

Some schools have weapon detection technology in place and high schoolers are required to carry clear backpacks.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A new safety plan is in place in Prince George's County Public Schools after several campuses were placed on lockdown after students brought weapons to class during the last school year.

The increased safety measures were announced by the new superintendent Millard House II ahead of the new school year, but the system was forced to scale back its strategy on the first day of school.

Only some high schools have started the year with weapon detection technology and the required use of clear backpacks only applies to high school students, when before it was intended for middle schoolers as well.

"We utilized data from across the country that tells us that when there are weapons in schools, they tend to be at the high school level. So, safety is number one," House told WUSA9 before touring Crossland High School in Camp Springs, Md.

Several Prince George's County students were charged last school year for bringing weapons to campus.

Last Friday police found a loaded gun in a teacher's lounge at Sonia Sotomayor Middle School in Adelphi. Investigators have not revealed who the weapon belonged to or how long it was inside the school.

The school system expects the detection devices to be in place at all high schools by January of next year. As for middle schools, they'll have to wait until the end of the second semester.

Eleventh-grader Isla Young says she feels safe but is skeptical about whether some of the changes will actually have an impact on her school.

"I am mostly excited about getting school over with so I can start my career. I want to be a nurse," Young said.

More than 130,000 public school students returned to 200 Prince George's County public schools on Monday. As the second largest school system in Maryland deals with safety concerns, they are also dealing with a shortage of educators and school bus drivers.

Prince George's County Public Schools says 88% of their 10,000 teacher vacancies are filled. They still have 130 bus driver openings.