DC man dies after June shooting

On June 14 around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southwest – near the Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in June has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Editor's Note: The video above aired on June 14, 2023.

On June 14 around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southwest – near the Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library.

When officers arrived, they located two men who had been shot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the men to an area hospital where both were admitted in critical condition.

Officers learned that a boy was taken to a fire station in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the boy to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, one of the men died from his injuries.

That man was identified as 31-year-old Ryan Morgan of Southwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.