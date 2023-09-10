Man arrested after shooting leaves 21-year-old woman dead in NE DC

At this time, investigators believe the shooting is domestic-related.

WASHINGTON — Police have charged a 24-year-old D.C. man with murder for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

At 3:13 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Duncan Place, Northeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman shot outside of an apartment building. She was taken to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS, where she later died.

Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 21-year-old Jordan Coates.

After further investigation, officers determined that the suspect was inside of an apartment on Duncan Place, leading to a short barricade.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Damion Brown, of Southeast, D.C., eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

