x
DC

Man arrested after shooting leaves 21-year-old woman dead in NE DC

At this time, investigators believe the shooting is domestic-related.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
Police raid at night and you are under arrest concept. Silhouette of handcuffs with police car on backside. Image with the flashing red and blue police lights at foggy background. Slider shot

WASHINGTON — Police have charged a 24-year-old D.C. man with murder for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

At 3:13 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Duncan Place, Northeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman shot outside of an apartment building. She was taken to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS, where she later died.

Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 21-year-old Jordan Coates. 

After further investigation, officers determined that the suspect was inside of an apartment on Duncan Place, leading to a short barricade.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Damion Brown, of Southeast, D.C., eventually surrendered and was arrested. 

Brown is charged with second-degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

