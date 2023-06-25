Police: 2 men, 2 women shot in Marlow Heights

No information has been released about a motive or suspect(s) in the case.

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. — Four people were shot in Prince George's County early Sunday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to Stamp Road, off of St. Barnabas Road, in Marlow Heights after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a crime scene was established.

Through an investigation, police were able to determine that four adults were shot in the incident - two men and two women. The conditions of the four people are said to be stable.

No information has been released about a motive or suspect(s) in the case. Investigators with the police department are working to solve the crime.