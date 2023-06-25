Police: 2 men, 2 women shot in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. — Four people were shot in Prince George's County early Sunday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to Stamp Road, off of St. Barnabas Road, in Marlow Heights after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a crime scene was established.
Through an investigation, police were able to determine that four adults were shot in the incident - two men and two women. The conditions of the four people are said to be stable.
No information has been released about a motive or suspect(s) in the case. Investigators with the police department are working to solve the crime.
Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
Watch Next: 'A one-man army of hate' | Rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.