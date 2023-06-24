Police investigate two shootings in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that occurred within an hour of one another in Southeast Saturday night.
At 9:50 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hartford Street.
At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound conscious and breathing.
At 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of two men shot in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue.
Officers located both men conscious and breathing.
The following roads have closed due to police activity:
- 1400 block of Independence Avenue, SE, between 14th and 15th Street
- 100 block of 15th Street, SE, between A Street and Independence Avenue
Drivers in the nearby area asked to seek an alternate route.
Police have not identified any suspects in these shootings nor victims.
WATCH NEXT:
All lanes of I-495 in Prince George's County have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer at Route 4 caused a massive traffic jam on Saturday.
Officials say the overturned tractor-trailer had 7,000 gallons of fuel on board, all of which was contained and there was no fire.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.