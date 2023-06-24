Police investigate two shootings in Southeast DC

A portion of Independence Avenue and 15th Street, SE have closed due to police activity.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that occurred within an hour of one another in Southeast Saturday night.

At 9:50 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hartford Street.

At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound conscious and breathing.

At 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of two men shot in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue.

Officers located both men conscious and breathing.

The following roads have closed due to police activity:

1400 block of Independence Avenue, SE, between 14th and 15th Street

100 block of 15th Street, SE, between A Street and Independence Avenue

Drivers in the nearby area asked to seek an alternate route.

Police have not identified any suspects in these shootings nor victims.

