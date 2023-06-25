Police investigating shootout at swimming pool in Montgomery Village

Witnesses said that two groups of people began shooting at each other nearby an area pool.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened nearby a pool in Montgomery Village Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers responded to Walkers Choice Road, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, around 12:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. Witnesses said that two groups of people began shooting at each other nearby an area pool.

They also stated that a dark colored sedan drove away from the scene with an unknown amount of occupants and a separate group ran towards a wooded area in the direction of Boysenberry Drive.

When officers, along with Montgomery County Police K-9, responded to the scene to investigate they found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported from the shooting and no suspects in custody at this time for the incident.