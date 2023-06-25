Police investigating shootout at swimming pool in Montgomery Village

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened nearby a pool in Montgomery Village Saturday afternoon.
According to the police department, officers responded to Walkers Choice Road, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, around 12:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. Witnesses said that two groups of people began shooting at each other nearby an area pool.
They also stated that a dark colored sedan drove away from the scene with an unknown amount of occupants and a separate group ran towards a wooded area in the direction of Boysenberry Drive.
When officers, along with Montgomery County Police K-9, responded to the scene to investigate they found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported from the shooting and no suspects in custody at this time for the incident.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers may remain anonymous.
