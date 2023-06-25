Man shot, killed in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

Currently, police have no information about a possible suspect(s) or a motive in the case.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, leaving police searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 22nd Street Southeast, off of Good Hope Road Southeast, just before 1 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the man died from his injuries. Currently, police have no information about a possible suspect(s) or a motive in the case.

As of Thursday, just three days before this incident, police recorded 111 homicides across the District, which is a 12% increase from the previous year. Within the same time in 2022, there were 99 reported homicides, according to the police department.