Man shot, killed in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, leaving police searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 22nd Street Southeast, off of Good Hope Road Southeast, just before 1 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said the man died from his injuries. Currently, police have no information about a possible suspect(s) or a motive in the case.
As of Thursday, just three days before this incident, police recorded 111 homicides across the District, which is a 12% increase from the previous year. Within the same time in 2022, there were 99 reported homicides, according to the police department.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
