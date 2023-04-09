18-month-old falls out apartment window in Rockville

The child was awake and conscious when first responders took them to an area children's hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A child was hospitalized after falling from an apartment window in Rockville on Labor Day.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the 18-month-old child fell out of a fourth-floor window of an apartment on Blandford Street.

There are no details regarding how the child fell out the window at this time. Rockville City Police say the child was found on the sidewalk by a neighbor who then called 911.

The child was awake and conscious when first responders took them to an area children's hospital.

Earlier this year, a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window at a high-rise apartment in Alexandria, Virginia. Family identified the boy as Dylan Velasquez. A fundraiser for the boy's family amassed more than $12,000 to help the boy's family.

Dylan's aunt said, "There’s no way to prepare for a loss this great. The donations received will be given to Dylan’s mother."

In 2019, a 2-year-old fell from a window of an apartment on the 11th floor after climbing a nightstand and pushing through a screen. He was seriously hurt but officials said in 2019 that he survived by falling into bushes and mulch next to the building.

