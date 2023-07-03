Family of Alexandria boy who fell from high-rise launches fundraiser

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A family member of the boy who died after falling out of a high-rise apartment building last week launched a fundraiser to support the boy's mother.
The boy fell from a high-rise in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway last Wednesday. The GoFundMe says the 3-year-old boy's name is Dylan Velasquez. His aunt Melissa started the fundraiser.
Melissa said in the fundraiser that, "Dylan was a smart and fun 3-year-old with special needs. He never left the room without making someone smile or laugh."
The fundraiser's goal was set at $15,000 and had raised just shy of $4,000 as of this writing.
Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes says they received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Wednesday that a child was injured. First responders found 3-year-old Dylan laying on a balcony. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.
A neighbor told WUSA9, "I kept asking [first responders] 'has the baby passed' and they wouldn't answer me. But, the baby didn't cry and they'd been out there trying to resuscitate the baby for a while."
Dylan's aunt said, "There’s no way to prepare for a loss this great. The donations received will be given to Dylan’s mother."
