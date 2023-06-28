Child falls out window of high-rise apartment building in Alexandria

The child fell from a high-rise in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A child has died after falling out a window of a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria.

According to a spokesperson from the Alexandria Fire Department, the child fell from a high-rise in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway.

Alexandria Police confirmed to WUSA9 that the child has died from the fall. There is no word on the exact age of the child at this time.

The high-rise located at 200 Yoakum Pkwy has 13 floors, according to Apartments.com. There is no word on which floor the child was on when they fell through the window.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.

This is not the first time a child has died after falling from an apartment building in the DMV. In October 2020, a 2-year-old boy died after falling nearly 40 feet from a third-floor apartment in Montgomery County. In 2019, a child suffered a "minor traumatic injury" after falling from a ninth-floor balcony in White Oak, Maryland.