12-year-old girl dies after crashing car into tree in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — An early Sunday morning crash in Howard County has left a 12-year-old girl dead.
At around 2:08 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 12-year-old girl, was traveling southbound on Broken Land Parkway before hitting a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An adult male, also in the vehicle, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.
Police have not confirmed the relationship between the 12-year-old girl and the older, male passenger.