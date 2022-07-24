12-year-old girl dies after crashing car into tree in Howard County

Police said the car left the roadway for an "unknown reason."

COLUMBIA, Md. — An early Sunday morning crash in Howard County has left a 12-year-old girl dead.

At around 2:08 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 12-year-old girl, was traveling southbound on Broken Land Parkway before hitting a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male, also in the vehicle, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.