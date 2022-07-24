DC Mother starts petition to get more lights and speed cameras on Suitland Parkway

Lakisha Leach said her 13-year-old son, Javon, died after the car he was riding in stalled and another vehicle crashed into it back in March of 2022.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One DC mother is calling for changes along Suitland Parkway near the Washington, DC and Maryland border. Lakisha Leach said her 13-year-old son Javon died after the car he was riding in stalled and another vehicle crashed into it back in March of 2022.

“It was so shocking because I just got off the phone with him. He was at Denny's and he was saying, 'Mommy, I'm at Denny's!' and smiling and stuff. I said, 'Okay, I'll see you when you get home. I love you,” she said.

Sadly, she had no idea those would be the last words she’d share with her baby boy. Javon died in a car crash along Suitland Parkway, just near the Maryland DC border.

“I’m still grieving, I still have my moments like this morning,” Leach said.

He was her youngest child and only son and a lover of Tiktok, cars and his family. He was on his way home with his older sister and her family from a night out at Dave and Busters.

“They broke down on Suitland Parkway. Everybody else was going around but one car just ran into them,” she said.

As of yet, no charges have been filed in the accident she said, and she has few details about the ongoing investigation from the United States Park Police. We reached out to them Sunday to see if an update was available and have yet to hear back.

But this hurting mother doesn’t want any other family to experience her pain and wants others to sign her petition in hopes of seeing changes along this busy stretch of road.