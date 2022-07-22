Woman, 5 children hurt in serious Prince George's Co. crash

Police say the woman and one girl are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

LAUREL, Md. — Six people are hurt, including five children, after a serious car crash in Prince George's County, police said.

Prince George's County Police Department Corporal Kyndle Johnson said the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, when a single vehicle collided with a power pole on Laurel Bowie Road at Cherry Lane.

Firefighter with Prince George's County responded to the scene and extricated one trapped person from the car. Responding crews took a total of six people, including five juveniles to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, according to Assistant Public Information Officer Mike Yourishin with the Prince George's County Fire Department.

A woman was airlifted to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Yourishin said. Another person in the car, only identified as a juvenile female, has also been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Three other girls, and a boy were also taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but Yourishin said those injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Cherry Lane was shut down, along with the southbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road, for several hours for the crash investigation. All roads have since reopened.