1 dead after multi-car crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A two-car collision that also led to contact with a Metrobus has left one person dead in Silver Spring.

According to Montgomery County police, at around 9 p.m., a Metrobus traveling near New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive was involved in a multi-car accident.

Police said that it appears -- at least initially -- that the two cars collided first before one of the vehicles made contact with the Metrobus.

One person in one of the vehicles died on scene.