1 dead after multi-car crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A two-car collision that also led to contact with a Metrobus has left one person dead in Silver Spring.
According to Montgomery County police, at around 9 p.m., a Metrobus traveling near New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive was involved in a multi-car accident.
Police said that it appears -- at least initially -- that the two cars collided first before one of the vehicles made contact with the Metrobus.
One person in one of the vehicles died on scene.
No one in the Metrobus was hurt, but the Metrobus driver was transported to the hospital out of caution.