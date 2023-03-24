Man shot, killed in DC sparking homicide investigation

DC Police say they are unsure where the actual shooting took place at this time.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead early Friday morning after a shooting in D.C., leaving police searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Officers with the police department responded to Anacostia Road Southeast, off of Ridge River Road Southeast, around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been revealed, this includes his name and age.

DC Police say they are unsure where the actual shooting took place at this time. No motive or suspect information in the incident have been released at this stage in the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

This shooting comes hours after MPD responded to several shootings on Thursday night that left six men injured and another dead.

As of Thursday, the police department has accounted for 48 homicides across the District this year. That stat is an increase of 14% compared to the prior year, which saw 42 homicides within the same span of time.