WASHINGTON — A man wanted by the U.S. Parole Commission for a parole violation with an underlying charge of armed robbery led U.S. Marshals on a chase Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals said.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputy U.S. Marshals watched Ronald Kearney leave a home in the 3000 block of Stanton Road Southeast. As Kearney got into a vehicle and turned on Stanton Road, U.S. Marshals followed him.

The U.S. Marshals said when Kearney identified USMS personnel, he started driving at a high speed. Kearney spun out and crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway.

Kearley tried to dislodge his vehicle, and drove toward USMS personnel, the U.S. Marshals said.

A Deputy U.S. Marshal discharged his issued service weapon at Kearney, but didn't strike him. Kearney got out of his vehicle and started running.

"A short foot chase ensued, and a DUSM discharged his Taser," the U.S. Marshals said. "DUSMs took Kearney into custody in a creek bed."

Kearney suffered an injury to his left leg. USMS treated him on the scene and emergency medical personnel took him to a local hospital.

A Deputy U.S. Marshal also sustained a minor injury to his leg and was taken by USMS personnel to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The U.S. Park Police is investigating what happened.

