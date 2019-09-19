CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A busy stretch of southbound Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights was shut down overnight after ATM thieves led police on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to Corporal Nicholas Clayton, spokesman for the Prince George's County Police Department, officers pursued a suspect vehicle involved in an ATM theft in the area of Kenilworth Ave., just past US 50, where the suspect vehicle crashed.

Right now there are few details available, however Cpl. Clayton confirmed the vehicle and ATM have been recovered, and no one was injured in the crash.

So far there is no word on whether the suspect or suspects were taken into custody, or what business was robbed of the ATM.

Southbound Kenilworth Avenue was shut down in the area for the investigation during the early morning rush, but has since reopened.

