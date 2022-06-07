'It's a crisis' | Maryland gubernatorial candidate discusses gas tax, stimulus checks, school safety

Having spent more than 30 years in public office, the 74-year-old is hoping his cross-political appeal will be enough to help him clinch the democratic nomination.

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in Maryland's gubernatorial race leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

In less than two weeks many voters in Maryland will head to the polls, ahead of the general election in November, to help elect politicians in a number of races, including a tight race to replace Larry Hogan, who has reached his term limits.

To help prepare voters, WUSA9 is sitting down with both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates to learn more about their platforms and priorities.

Current State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) has consistently led polling among a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Having spent more than 30 years in public office, the 74-year-old is hoping his cross-political appeal will be enough to help him clinch the democratic nomination for governor.

Franchot sat down with WUSA9's Larry Miller to discuss three topics: the economy, a growing violence crisis and school safety. Read on for selections from the Q&A:

ECONOMY:

Miller: It’s really tough on family budgets right now to try and make ends meet and afford live and take care of families. What are you saying to the families here in Maryland?

Franchot: It’s a crisis. We’re entering a recession. The only question is, is it going to be a deep recession or a soft recession? A deep recession is what happened after 2008. It went on for years and really affected everybody. A soft recession, if we get away with it, is much milder and only lasts six months or so.

Miller: If we’re in the middle of a recession, what are you doing on day one to help Marylanders?

Franchot: Day one, we extend the gas tax holiday. We have the money. It’s affordable. We just don’t have the political will. Number two, if we haven’t by that time, send $2,000 survival checks to 500,000 families that need it-- families that make less than $50,000 with a single mother or father; or less than $100,000 for a couple with kids.

VIOLENCE:

Miller: There's been a precipitous increase of violence in Baltimore. We've talked about school issues and violence in Montgomery County. There have been issues in Prince George's County. What are you doing to combat those problems?

Franchot: I have zero tolerance for crime ... When these hotspots occur, we're going to move in elite law enforcement agents and other branches but also the U.S. Marshal’s office. We're going to collect people who have outstanding warrants. We're going to do it every month for six months.

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS:

Miller: There’s still a call from many parents, wanting more school resource officers in schools, connected to communities. Do you want to see more of that as well?