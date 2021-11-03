'A lot of my lower ones are Blacks' | Georgetown Law professor caught on camera making racial comments

Georgetown Law Center has launched an investigation

WASHINGTON — An adjunct law professor at Georgetown Law Center is under investigation after being caught on camera making racially insensitive comments.

In the recorded Zoom video, Professor Sandra Sellers is heard having a conversation evaluating students.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 467,000 times on Twitter, the professor said, “I hate to say this but…I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks.”

Bill Treanor, Dean of Georgetown Law Center, released a statement calling the content of the conversation “abhorrent” and “has no place in our educational community.” Dean Treanor’s full statement can be read here.

The Georgetown Black Law Students Association released its own statement calling on the removal of Professor Sellers writing “Not a suspension. Not an investigation. The University must take swift and definitive action in the face of blatant and shameless racism.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE DEAN

To the Georgetown Law Community,

We learned earlier this week that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students. We are responding with the utmost seriousness to this situation. I have watched a video of this conversation and find the content to be abhorrent. It includes conduct that has no place in our educational community. We must ensure that all students are treated fairly and evaluated on their merits.

We are taking this incident extremely seriously. Upon hearing of it, I immediately engaged the University’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Affirmative Action, which is undertaking a thorough investigation. The Law School is also pursuing additional responses and will act swiftly and seriously to address this incident.

I recognize how hurtful this incident is to members of this class, to the members of the Black community, and to members of our community as a whole. I am committed to taking steps to support students through this and to addressing racism and bias wherever they appear. There is no place for bias in our grading process or anywhere in our community.

Sincerely,

Bill Treanor

