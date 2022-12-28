Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen pond was an Afghan refugee

19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The 19-year-old who died after he fell through a frozen pond in Prince William County only arrived in the U.S. a few months ago as a refugee.

Family, friends and the Muslim community gathered for a prayer service to honor Shahzada Zadran of Falls Church at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center on Wednesday.

His loved ones described him as mature, gracious and truthful.

“At this moment, all we can do is pray for him,” Ahmad Yusuf Zadran, the victim’s brother, told WUSA9. “He was my everything.”

Prince William County investigators said he died on Christmas Eve when he and a 20-year-old acquaintance fell through the ice and into a pond near the Piedmont Club Golf Course in a gated Haymarket neighborhood.

The acquaintance managed to get himself out of the water and tried to find Shahzada Zadran but went to a nearby home to call 911 when he was unsuccessful, according to police.

First responders eventually found Shahzada Zadran in the pond and transported him to the hospital where he died. No foul play was involved as of now, according to the police department.

His brother, who was already in the area because of an invite to visit from a friend, rushed to the scene after he learned about the incident and tried to rescue him.

“I went to the scene and within five minutes, I fell into the water as well trying to save him, but I couldn't,” Ahmad Yusuf Zadran said. “Then the rescue team saved me. The guy told him they would take a walk but eventually, they ended up on the ice.”

Shahzada Zadran made it to Virginia in September as a refugee from Kabul, Afghanistan. He left his country in February and stayed in refugee camps in Islamabad, Qatar, and Kosovo where he underwent immigration interviews and processing.

Friends say he recently received scholarships to pursue a degree in cybersecurity.

“All he wanted to do was study here and work,” his brother added. “That's all he wanted to do but unfortunately, he couldn't do it in this world.”

The plan is to send Shahzada Zadran’s body back to Afghanistan where the rest of his family including his parents and sisters will bury him.

In light of the incident, Prince William County Fire and Rescue issued a warning to stay off the ice in the area.

What happens if you or an animal fall?

Ice can deteriorate four times faster than it forms; therefore, its suitability for recreational purposes is often overestimated. Should an individual or animal fall into icy waters, moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes, the fire department said in a news release. The window of opportunity for a successful rescue closes rapidly beyond that time. Therefore, the primary challenge for rescuers is time.

The department of fire and rescue also shared the following ice water safety tips if someone falls through the ice:

Call 911 immediately. DO NOT go onto the ice to rescue them. Safely reach out to the victim by providing them with something that will help them stay afloat.