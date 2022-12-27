Video shows intense moments teen is pulled from frozen creek in Anne Arundel Co.

The video released by the Anne Arundel Co. Police Department shows the intense moments the teen was pulled to safety.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The intense moments where officers worked to save a teen who was stuck in a frozen creek the day after Christmas were caught on video and recently released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD).

According to AACPD, officers received word that two teenagers had fallen into a frozen creek around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 26.

When officers arrived, one of the teens had made it back to shore but the second teen was submerged in the freezing water, clinging to a piling.

The video, released several days later, shows officers using a rope to help pull the teen to safety. The teen is pulled up to a dock, their hoodie, grey sweatpants and shoes completely drenched in the freezing water.

The unidentified teenage boy was taken to an ambulance for help.

Officials say despite the report of the two teens falling into the water, the rescued teen actually jumped in to the freezing water in order to help rescue his friend. There is no word on how the first teen ended up in the freezing water.

