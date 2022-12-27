Prince William County 19-year-old dead after falling through frozen pond identified

Firefighters pulled the young man named Shahzada Zadran out of the pond. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

HAYMARKET, Va. — A 19-year-old who died after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, has been identified according to Prince William County police.

Officers found the man, named Shahzada Zadran had fallen through an iced-over pond located near the Piedmont Club Golf Course.

The first responders were initially called for a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m., authorities said.

Officers' investigation has since revealed the victim and other acquaintances, were on the ice when it broke, and two men went into the water. A 20-year-old male acquaintance was able to get himself out of the water and attempted to find the 19-year-old.

When he was not successful, the acquaintance went to a nearby residence where police were contacted and later, the acquaintance was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters pulled Zadran out of the pond. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe there was no indication of foul play but the investigation remains ongoing.

Danger, keep off the ice! Supervise small children and pets at all times when outdoors near streams and ponds. The ice in our area is never safe for outdoor activities and warming temperatures in the days ahead will only make the ice more dangerous. #vawx https://t.co/este2GEAeC pic.twitter.com/N6kwe3UCnd — Prince William County Emergency Management (@ReadyPWC) December 25, 2022

In light of the incident, Prince William County Fire and Rescue issued a warning to stay off the ice in the area.

What happens if you or an animal fall?

Ice can deteriorate four times faster than it forms; therefore, its suitability for recreational purposes is often overestimated. Should an individual or animal fall into icy waters, moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes, the fire department said in a news release. The window of opportunity for a successful rescue closes rapidly beyond that time. Therefore, the primary challenge for rescuers is time.

The department of fire and rescue also shared the following ice water safety tips if someone falls through the ice:

Call 911 immediately. DO NOT go onto the ice to rescue them. Safely reach out to the victim by providing them with something that will help them stay afloat.