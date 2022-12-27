VIDEO: Kayakers save pilot after crash into frozen lake

A new video from the body-worn camera of an Anne Arundel County Police Officer shows the rescue of the pilot from the frozen waters.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new video shows the moments when a police officer helped two kayakers rescue a pilot after a small plane crashed into the Beards Creek area near Lee Airport.

The small plane crashed into Beards Creek the day after Christmas with only the pilot on board.

Using shovels and screwdrivers, two good samaritans were able to pull their kayaks along a layer of ice toward the crash site to help the pilot.

"Oars don't work on ice, but screwdrivers do," said the Anne Arundel County Police Department in a release.

Now, a new video from the body-worn camera of Anne Arundel County Police Officer Elizabeth Myers who jumped into a kayak to help shows the rescue of the pilot from the frozen waters.

The video begins with Myers grabbing a kayak and oar. She jumps into the kayak in the frozen water and uses the blunt side of the screwdrivers to help pull herself through the frozen water.

The pilot was pulled from the freezing water and into one of the kayaks.

Lt. Jennifer Macallair from Anne Arundel County Fire and EMS said that these kayakers likely saved the pilot's life because minutes count when it comes to avoiding hypothermia in freezing cold water.

"With the temperatures like I said in the 30 degrees hypothermia can set in within minutes. And so their quick actions - I think definitely made a positive outcome today."

WATCH NEXT: People in kayaks attempted to rescue pilot who crashed into Beards Creek