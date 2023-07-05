1 dead, another injured in Falls Church shooting

The two people were taken to a local hospital, but one of the victims did not survive. The second victim remains hospitalized, according to Fairfax County police.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — One person is dead, and another is critically injured after a shooting in Falls Church, Virginia, early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found two victims in the 3800 block of George Mason Drive, according to Fairfax County police.

The two people were taken to a local hospital, but one of the victims did not survive. The second victim remains hospitalized, police said.

Detectives were conducting interviews and canvassing the areas. The police department did not have any suspect description to release to the public.

Fairfax County Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fairfax County Crime Solvers.