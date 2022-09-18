19-year-old man shot and killed at apartment complex in Fairfax County; police searching for suspect

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing all black, authorities said. The relationship between the suspects and victims remain unknown at this time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia, and police are searching for four suspects responsible, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

At 9:34 p.m., officers were called to the 8300 block of Grave Street after a community member heard a gunshot and saw a man laying on the sidewalk.

Responding officers found a man, who was later identified as Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annadale, with gunshot wounds to the upper body near an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia.

Officers provided life-saving measures until Diaz Flores was taken to a Fairfax hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, police said the man died at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed Diaz Flores was with a group of friends outside of an apartment complex when a confrontation occurred with a passerby. The argument resulted in Diaz Flores being shot, according to officials.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic men wearing all black hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident, authorities said. The relationship between the suspects and victims remains unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Major Crime Bureau responded to the area to assume the investigation.

Fairfax police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by dialing 866-411-8477.