x
Sterling

Sheriff: 1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Dulles Town Center

Credit: Jess Arnold
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

STERLING, Va. — One person was injured in a shooting at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia, Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to the shopping center on Dulles Town Cir a few minutes before noon.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Tom Julia, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's office. 

Deputies are clearing the mall. 

There were no details available on the condition of the injured person, Julia said. The victim's identity, including age and gender, was not immediately released.

No further details were made available. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

