Sheriff: 1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Dulles Town Center

There were no details available on the condition of the injured person, the sheriff's office said.

STERLING, Va. — One person was injured in a shooting at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia, Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to the shopping center on Dulles Town Cir a few minutes before noon.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Tom Julia, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's office.

Deputies are clearing the mall.

There were no details available on the condition of the injured person, Julia said. The victim's identity, including age and gender, was not immediately released.

No further details were made available.