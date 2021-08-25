Child drowns at pool in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a child drowned in Fairfax County Wednesday.
According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, officers responded to calls for help in the 9300 block of Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station.
Officers say the child drowned at a residential pool in the area.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital for help where medical staff pronounced the child deceased.
Detectives from Fairfax County Police's Major Crimes Bureau are looking into the reported drowning.
Police have not released the identity or age of the child.
READ NEXT:
- Lifeguard honored for saving drowning senior citizen's life | Get Uplifted
- 12-year-old girl gets 42 stitches after suspected shark bite in Ocean City
- Body of 17-year-old from Annapolis found after disappearing while swimming in Ocean City
- Officials: 46-year-old Falls Church man drowns in Outer Banks, NC
WATCH NEXT: Fairfax Police: Bodies found in Burke home
A man that was initially a person of interest has now been arrested in connection to two family members' murders in Burke, Virginia, last week. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.