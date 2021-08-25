Child drowns at pool in Fairfax County, police say

Officers say the child drowned at a residential pool in the area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a child drowned in Fairfax County Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, officers responded to calls for help in the 9300 block of Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for help where medical staff pronounced the child deceased.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police's Major Crimes Bureau are looking into the reported drowning.

Police have not released the identity or age of the child.

Officers are on scene of a drowning at a residential pool in the 9300 block of Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station. A child was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased. Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are responding. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/e6uh33NDtm — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 25, 2021

