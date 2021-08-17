Lifeguard honored for saving drowning senior citizen's life | Get Uplifted

Ms. Williams had a medical emergency in the pool and sunk unconscious to the bottom of the water.

WASHINGTON — Not all heroes wear capes, but some lifeguards wear imaginary ones.

D.C. Fire and EMS will honor a lifeguard Tuesday for his heroic efforts to save Ms. Inga Williams after she drowned at a community pool at her apartment complex in Northwest.

Here's how it all went down...

Ms. Williams had a medical emergency in the pool and sunk unconscious to the bottom of the water. Lifeguard Joshua Harris knew something wasn't right and immediately jumped in and brought Ms. Williams back up to the surface.

Harris conducted CPR and Ms. Williams woke up from being unconscious.

For his swift heroic effort, Ms. Williams alongside D.C. Fire and EMS officials presented Harris with a badge of honor as a thank you for his service.

Way to go lifeguard, Harris!

