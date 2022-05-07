5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

As of Sept. 16, there has been 1,018 assault with deadly weapon cases in 2022 within D.C., according to the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year.

Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11 a.m., police were called to the area of 10th Street NE and Rhode Island Avenue NE about a Northeast D.C. shooting. A man was shot but is conscious and breathing. Officers are on the lookout for a black Mercedes Benz sedan that was involved in the incident.

Less than two hours later, at 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Georgia Avenue NW, near New Hampshire Avenue NW, about a shooting in the area. At the scene, it was determined that three people were shot. All victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Another Northeast D.C. shooting, that happened at an unconfirmed time, led officers to Otis Street NE to investigate. One man was shot and injured in the incident. He is conscious and breathing. Police are looking for two men accused of shooting the victim. At the time of the incident, one man was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a lime green hoodie.

No identities have been released in these shooting cases.