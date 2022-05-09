x
3 people arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Lewisdale

There is no word on a motive in the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Prince George's County earlier this month.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 5.

When officers arrived they found 44-year-old Roberto Santos-Melendez unresponsive in a convenience store parking lot. Detectives say he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say three suspects connected to the shooting were arrested Friday. Those suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Carol Garcia-Rivas, 24-year-old Deandre Smith and 33-year-old Abdi Omar.

All three have been charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. The trio remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

There is no word on a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. Please refer to case 22-0042585.   

Police are investigating two shootings in Prince George's County that happened within minutes of each other Friday evening, according to police. 

