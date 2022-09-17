6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved

The police department has released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect involved in the incident as well as images of the dog that was stolen.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help locating and identifying a suspect in the theft offense. The police department has released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect involved in the incident as well as images of the dog that was stolen.

The victim's dog has been described as a 6-month-old gray and white French Bulldog named Hugo. His left ear does not always stand up straight.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.