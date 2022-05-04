x
Yes, you can bring your dog to a Nats game. Here's how

'Pups in the Park' is an event where people can bring their dogs to a Washington Commanders game.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 27, 2022.

Prepare your pups, because the Nationals are once again hosting "Pups in the Park" where dogs and their humans can enjoy a baseball game in the District.

Those who choose to participate with their dogs will be seated in the Nationals’ pet-friendly outfield reserved section, according to a release from the Nationals. Additional details will be emailed to those who purchase tickets within 24 hours of the game, according to the release.

There are two separate tickets for this event: an owner ticket and a dog ticket. The owner ticket is priced at $35 and the dog ticket is $10. Proceeds from the dog ticket sales will be donated to the Humane Rescue Alliance.  

