New youth baseball field opens in Prince George's County with help of MLB Hall of Famer

Cal Ripken Jr. comes to Prince George's County to cut ribbon on new park neighboring the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — This Friday, the ribbon was cut at Robbie Callaway Sr. Field at Group 1001 Park. This $1.2 million, 55,000-square-foot youth baseball field is unique in that it’s the first of its kind in the country to be on police property.

This field sits next to the Prince George’s County Police Department and on police grounds.

“I think this idea of working together with the police department right here on the grounds is going to make a difference in kids’ lives, it really will,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

“You’re bringing the community here, but also you’re bringing the police officers to the community, and it just helps to make a better relationship," said MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

This field was made possible by the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation, started in honor of Ripken Jr.'s late father. The former Baltimore Orioles slugger, Ripken Jr., created this foundation after his father died more than two decades ago. His father was also his coach and an advocate for helping to strengthen America’s underserved communities.

"I go through an emotional run every single time we do a field because it’s personal to me. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is named after dad, we lost him too early and my mom encouraged us to capture dad’s legacy by helping kids," Ripken Jr. said.

Fans crowd around Cal Ripken Jr’s car during the 1983 World Series parade pic.twitter.com/o44IwHnVUy — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) December 14, 2021

This is the 12th youth development park to be built as a direct result of the Foundation’s partnership with Group 1001.

This field in Landover, Md., will be home to various after school programs and sports for the Prince George’s County Police Activities League and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

As we kick-off our 2022 programming year, we want to highlight our Badges for Baseball program! Badges provides youth across the country the opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers and other positive adult mentors, while learning character-building skills. pic.twitter.com/3L00eAUljk — Cal Ripken Sr Fdn (@CalRipkenSrFdn) February 8, 2022

At the ribbon cutting for the park, Ripken Jr. and Hogan joked that this field was nicer than some they grew up playing on.

Hogan said, "I grew up in Landover Hills right down the street and we hardly had grass on our fields. It was mostly dirt, so this looks way better."

Ripken Jr. said, "The lessons you learn from your coaches and the experience of sports we all know is valuable and we’d like to continue the experience and make it that much better for the kids to have a field like this to play on."

It was great to be back in Prince George’s County today to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s newest Youth Development Park—the first of its kind in the nation to be built on the grounds of a police department. pic.twitter.com/asURTV353y — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 22, 2022