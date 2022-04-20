MLB scout sues Washington Nationals for vaccine-related firing

Bernard Gallo was fired August 2021 for refusing to get vaccinated and claims he was denied religious exemption from the Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are facing a lawsuit brought on by Bernard "Benny" Gallo, a Major League Baseball scout.

Gallo is suing the Nationals team because he was fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. He claims he was denied a religious exemption from the team.

The Washington Nationals has a COVID-19 policy that requires employees to be vaccinated. This requirement was implemented on Aug. 12, 2021.

Gallo was fired in late Aug. 2021 from the baseball team. According to a press release, Gallo is seeking to be re-employed by the team, have backpay awarded and "restitution for the malicious deprivation of his rights."

The release also further states that Gallo "has been medically tested and found to have natural immunity." Furthermore, it states that Gallo is willing to wear a mask while in "close quarters" while indoors in close contact circumstances, get tested for COVID-19 weekly and "continue to take good care of his body to maintain a healthy state by exercising, eating healthy and taking vitamins."

Charles LiMandri, partner at LiMandri & Jonna LLP and a Thomas More Society Special Council claims the termination of Gallo is "discriminatory and unlawful."