Man found shot near Nats Park

WASHINGTON — A man was found shot near Nationals Park in Southwest D.C. around rush hour Wednesday morning, according to police.

He was conscious and breathing at the time of discovery at 1500 S Capitol St., Southwest. Police did not elaborate on his current condition. They also did not suggest a potential motive, or if the victim and the shooter had any relation to one another.

Police have not released any other identifying details about the victim beyond his gender as of Wednesday morning. They are still on the lookout for the shooter, who they believe is a man, armed with a black handgun, who drove away in a black SUV last seen fleeing westbound on P Street, Southwest.

Just yesterday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers announced that they are investigating four separate shootings that occurred in the District Monday night and into Tuesday morning, sending four men to the hospital where one of the victims died.