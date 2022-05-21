DC Fire and EMS pull woman from Anacostia River

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is currently in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is the current weather forecast.

DC Fire and EMS say a woman was hospitalized Saturday after crews pulled her from the Anacostia River.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, crews arrived at the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive in Southeast and helped rescue a woman from the Anacostia River.

Crews searched the waterway and say there was no one else found in the river.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

