DC Fire and EMS pull woman from Anacostia River

DC Fire and EMS say a woman was hospitalized Saturday after crews pulled her from the Anacostia River.
According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, crews arrived at the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive in Southeast and helped rescue a woman from the Anacostia River.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is currently in critical condition.
Crews searched the waterway and say there was no one else found in the river.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
