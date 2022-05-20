Beat the Heat: Mayor Bowser opens spray parks ahead of weekend heat wave

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather.

WASHINGTON — With potentially record-breaking heat moving into D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she is opening select splash parks over the weekend to help the District's kids cool off.

"Due to expected high temperatures, select spray parks will be open this weekend!" the mayor tweeted Friday afternoon. "Stay safe and beat the heat!"

Seventeen spray parks spread out across all eight wards will be running on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The spray parks will close again Monday to prepare for summer operations and then reopen on May 28.

Here are the locations:

Ward 1

Harrison Recreation Center, 1330 V St, NW

Park at LeDroit, 319 Oakdale Pl NW

Westminster Playground, 911 Westminster St NW

Ward 2

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th Street, NW

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Recreation Center, 5500 41st St NW

Friendship Recreation Center, 4500 Van Ness St NW

Macomb Recreation Center, 3409 Macomb St NW

Ward 4

Ward 5

Edgewood Recreation Center, 301 Franklin St, NE

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave, NE

Ward 6

Eastern Market Metro Park, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, SE

Potomac Avenue Triangle Park, 1216 Potomac Ave, SE

Watkins Spray Park, 420 12th St, SE

Ward 7

Fort Davis Spray Park, 1400 41st St, SE

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Ave, Division & Foote St, NE

Ward 8

Fort Greble Recreation Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Elmira St. SW

Here are some tips on how to beat the extreme heat, according to D.C. Health:

Stay indoors when possible.

Find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

Check-in on your neighbors. Young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Pick lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.