DC mayor announces groundbreaking on 1,000+ new homes, food access points along Anacostia River

In addition, eight local businesses are receiving Food Access Fund grants to open or expand in Wards 7 and 8.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined officials Thursday to announce the groundbreaking on more than 1,000 homes and new food access points along the Anacostia River.

The efforts bring two developments that include housing and amenities to the Stacks and Bridge District. The Douglass, in the Bridge District, is the latest development that will be built at the foot of Ward 8’s new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and will feature more than 700 apartment units; 80 designated as affordable housing.

In addition, the mayor said that the Douglass will strive to be net-zero carbon from operations and one of the most sustainable buildings in the District.

The mayor also shared that eight local businesses local to Wards 7 and 8 will receive Food Access Fund grants.

The Food Access Fund is a grant program aimed at increasing grocery stores, restaurants, fast-casual restaurants and more in low food access areas in the District, as well as within the two wards.

“With these two groundbreakings, we’re proud to be bringing more housing, amenities, and opportunity to two fantastic parts of our city – close to the beautiful new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and along the shores of the Anacostia,” Bowser said. “The Food Access Fund is changing the game for how we bring new food options to more D.C. neighborhoods, and we are excited to be supporting eight local restaurants, bars, and cafes as they open or expand Wards 7 and 8.”

The mayor provided the following list of establishments that will be receiving a grant:

1. Miss Toya’s Cajun Southern Kitchen: Miss Toya's Southern Cajun Kitchen is a Southern restaurant known for creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by Southern roots and will be opening in Ward 7’s Penn Branch neighborhood.

2. Duffy’s Irish Pub: Duffy’s Irish Pub plans to deliver a full-service restaurant in Ward 7’s Stadium Armory neighborhood and will offer national franchise brands through a virtual kitchen for exclusive delivery to Wards 7 and 8.

3. Tropical Smoothie Café: Tropical Smoothie is a locally owned national franchise brand that is set to open a new store in Ward 7 as part of the Skyland Development and will offer toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and other healthy food options.

4. Atlas Brew Works: Atlas Brew Works is well known DC establishment with multiple brewpub locations that will open a new restaurant in Ward 8’s Bridge District.

5. La Cabana Restaurante: La Cabana will be a full dine-in restaurant and bar also located in Ward 7’s Skyland neighborhood, offering carryout and delivery services with a selection of freshly prepared meals in-house to order.

6. Sandlot Anacostia: Located in the Bridge District, Sandlot Anacostia will be a new 25,000-square-foot outdoor cultural arts & entertainment venue with a shipping container bar & shipping container kitchens at 633 Howard Road SE. It is scheduled to open soon.

7. Cheers from Ivy City: Cheers from Ivy City is a new concept for a small, casual restaurant that focuses on high-quality carryout while maintaining a small service bar and dining area and will be located in Ward 8’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood. It will also include a culinary incubator for training and job readiness programs.

8. Smokehouse at the Strand: Smokehouse at the Strand is a second location of the flagship concept of Ivy City Smokehouse. Located in Ward 7’s Deanwood neighborhood, the restaurant is set to revive the historic Strand Theatre that has been vacant for 20 years.

Bowser's announcement comes on the heels of controversy in one local neighborhood that has looked to her for answers regarding conditions they describe as hazardous for living.

We made calls. Now the padlocks on the gates at Potomac Gardens were deemed a fire code violation and removed. Now to get help for the mold,rats and bugs. NO ONE SHOULD LIVE LIKE THIS! @dcra @DC_Housing @DOEE_DC @charlesallen @MurielBowser (@wusa9)https://t.co/dmzWch9wLw — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) May 19, 2022