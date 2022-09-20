x
Police: Man vandalizes Washington Monument with red paint

National Park Service conservators will work on restoring the monument.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested after allegedly using paint to vandalize the Washington Monument Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the United States Park Police, the man defaced an area at the base of the monument. The National Mall landmark is temporarily closed.

The suspect's identity has not been released and police have not said why the man allegedly vandalized the monument. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

A man was arrested after using red paint to vandalize the Washington Monument, US Park Police said.

