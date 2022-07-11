x
Maryland

4th Maryland church targeted, vandalized with racially-motivated graffiti

The Annapolis place of worship is the latest to be targeted after officials began investigating arson and vandalism at three Bethesda churches over the weekend.
Credit: thanasak - stock.adobe.com

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing an Annapolis church.

Officers were called to New Hope Community Fellowship Church on Monday morning in the 900 block of Annapolis Road. After arriving, victims showed them a door where racially-motivated graffiti had been scrawled.

The graffiti appeared to be written in pen or marker on the outside of the door. Police did not share what the graffiti said. There was also newspapers/litter scattered around the property, they confirmed.

Evidence Collection Technicians responded to process the scene, and Western District Detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. 

The incident comes after three Bethesda churches were targeted on the same street Sunday. 

Investigators are still searching for clues after two fires broke out at two separate churches and another church was vandalized over the weekend, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS).  

Authorities are investigating both fires as arson, while a third church was vandalized.

RELATED: Fires prompt arson and vandalism investigation at 3 churches in Montgomery County, officials say

RELATED: DC church elders aim to get Narcan in every Ward 7 household

