MANASSAS, Va. — A Northern Virginia women’s health clinic discovered it was the target of vandalism Monday.

Workers at First Care Women’s Health, off of Forestwood Lane, in Manassas, arrived to their building to find the façade and a window covered in spray paint.

The graffiti said “Fake Clinic”, “Liars”, and “Abortion is a Right”.

First Care Women’s Health educates women as to what their options are if they have an unplanned pregnancy, according to Life First Chief Executive Officer Becky Sheetz.

“I had a really hard time even accepting it because we had literally just had a conversation about security and anything can happen,” she said.

Life First is a Virginia-based non-profit Christian ministry that oversees the work at First Care Women’s Health.

Sheetz said First Care Women’s Health does not perform abortions, nor does it debate or pressure patients as to what they should do with their pregnancies. It refers to itself as a “pregnancy medical center”.

The Manassas City Police Department confirms it is currently investigating the incident.

“All cases of vandalism are taken seriously and vigorously investigated in our city,” a Manassas Police Department statement reads.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office says the attorney general is also monitoring the situation.

There is no word on if any arrests have been made in connection to the case.

“We do want to know what happened. And we do want to know the truth,” Sheetz said.

She added the center is approaching the incident with a spirit of forgiveness.