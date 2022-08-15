DC Catholic school vandalized, statue head cut off and stolen

St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were pulled from the ground and damaged, the concrete windowsill was broken and the statue head was broken and stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to restore the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school.

St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were pulled out of the ground and damaged, the concrete windowsill was broken and the statue head was broken and stolen.

According to a police report, an unknown suspect destroyed the school's property from the late hours of Wednesday night, Aug. 10 to the early morning on Thursday, Aug. 11, and took the head off the statute.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds to replace the statue, broken benches and repair the damage done to the school. The school posted that any additional funds will improve the safety around the school and beautify the outdoor space. As of Monday evening, more than $18,000 was raised in donations.

The school says it is celebrating its 100th year in the Brookland neighborhood. "We are very hurt by the actions of one or few, but we plan to fix all the damage before the first day of school," the catholic school posted on their GoFundMe page.

The school is calling this incident a "hate crime," according to the school's GoFundMe page. The spaces that were vandalized were created and funded by donations from school families and from the community for the community.

"Many neighborhood volunteers have put sweat equity into making our outdoor space inviting and welcoming for all. The playgrounds have always remained unlocked so that they are available for the neighborhood," the catholic school posted on their GoFundMe page. "This wasn’t a just a loss for our church and school but truly a loss for the community."

The first day of classes for St. Anthony Catholic School is Aug. 28.