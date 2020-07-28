Washington Football Team puts Alex Smith on physically unable to perform list

Putting Smith on the PUP list allows the organization's medical staff to monitor his progress.

WASHINGTON — Washington has put quarterback Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.

Smith's right leg has recovered 20 months after he broke the fibula and tibia in it during a game. But the 36-year-old veteran hasn't been fully cleared for practices and full football activity.

Putting Smith on the PUP list allows the organization's medical staff to monitor his progress.

Washington also put linebacker Reuben Foster on that list and added injured receiver Kelvin Harmon to the non-football injury list after he tore the ACL in his right knee.